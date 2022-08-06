New York
Library Love: Five Borough Scavenger Hunt

  • Things to do
  • New York, Hell's Kitchen
New York Public Library
Here’s a new way to celebrate the city’s public libraries: Open House New York has organized a massive, city-wide scavenger hunt meant to deepen citizens’ knowledge of the cultural institutions that call NYC home.

You can compete as an individual or a team. Either way, you have to register for the event right here (note: folks with a library card can participate for free but they still need to register). 

On August 6 at 10am, those who signed up for the hunt will receive over 60 clues via email that hint at key sites across all five boroughs. You’ll have to decipher each tip and start racing across the city snapping photos confirming the completion of a variety of tasks. At the end of the day, organizers will tally up points and announce the winner by the next morning.

It honestly sounds like guaranteed fun.

Anna Rahmanan
Anna Rahmanan

Event website:
ohny.org/activity/libraries-scavenger-hunt/
Address:
New York
626 Eleventh Ave
New York
10036
Cross street:
at W 46th St
Transport:
Subway: A, C, E to 42nd St--Port Authority; N, R, W to 49th St
Price:
free

Dates and times

10:00 AMA massive scavenger hunt is taking over NY next monthNew York free
