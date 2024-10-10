Subscribe
A fried chicken sandwich on a plate with a red background
Photograph: Louisiana Fried Chicken Sandwich Challenge| Louisiana Fried Chicken Sandwich Challenge
Louisiana Fried Chicken Sandwich Challenge

Morgan Carter
Written by Morgan Carter
Food & Drink Editor
Time Out says

All summer long, the Louisiana Fish Fry brand has been on the hunt for the best home-cooked fried chicken sandwiches. Hosting various Top Chef-style cook-offs in multiple cities, six competitors from across the country have come out on top. This month, the competition is coming to New York, sure to be a cook-off for the ages. 

On Wednesday, October 16, all of the finalists will fly into New York, landing at Brooklyn's 26 Bridge event space. NFL alum Marcus Spears and a panel of judges will give the final call, awarding one winner with the coveted golden skillet trophy. But guests can get it on the fun, too, trying each sandwich and voting for their favorite. No tickets are needed, so show up for a cluckin' good time.

Event website:
louisianafishfry.com/chickenchallenge/
Free
7pm
