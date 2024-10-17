Subscribe
A picture of a truck with Lox of Laughs written on the side
Photograph courtesy of Lox of Laughs
Lox of Laughs

Morgan Carter
Written by Morgan Carter
Food & Drink Editor
Acme Smoked Fish is a family-owned operation, known for its smoked fish, by way of lox and dips. And soon, it will be known for its comedy.

For the first time, the company is hosting a comedy night, aptly named,"Lox of Laughs." Hosted in collaboration with Underground Overground Comedy, the pop-up show will go down on October 25 at 8pm inside the Greenpoint smoked fish factory. Guests will be plied with laughter during the show, and then plied with unlimited lox sandwiches from Utopia Bagels and Manischewitz shots for good measure. Tickets are $80; reserve yours here

shop.comedyuo.com/products/lox-of-laughs-comedy-show-1
80
8:00 PM
