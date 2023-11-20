New York
Timeout

Luminaries at Brookfield Place

  • Things to do
Luminaries at Brookfield Place
Photograph: Courtesy Heidi Lee
Time Out says

The 640 colorful lanterns created by the LAB at Rockwell Group are back at Brookfield Place for the season, ready to dance in a symphony of colors.

Open daily now through January 6, 2024, between 10am and 8pm, visitors will be able to send a motion-activated wish into the glowing lanterns up above. There’s something simply magical about sending holiday wishes into a light-filled display of beauty. 

The destination will also host light shows every hour set to holiday songs including "Winter Wonderland" by Michael Bublé, "Silver Bells" by Tony Bennett, "Carol of the Bells" by The Bird and The Bee and "Let It Snow" by Pentatonix. Here's the schedule of performances.

Expect to be amazed by a beautiful show of light and music when you visit this Lower Manhattan mall during the holiday season. It's free to attend. 

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

Details

Event website:
bfplny.com/luminaries/
Address:
Price:
Free admission
