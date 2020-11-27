A few miles north of the hustle and bustle of Rockefeller Center, is a pop-up winter wonderland called LuminoCity. The immersive, outdoor holiday spectacular of light sculptures and art installations first touched down in 2019, and proved it's place as a must-see light show in the city.

Here, holiday revelers take a 45-minute walking, narrative journey, with twinkling and towering LED sculptures along the way. Think: fairy palaces, alluring lollipop trees, and mystical mushrooms. You'll cross multiple "lands" with their own sets. This year the sets include Mysterious Forest, Dangerous Dunes, Forgotten Ruins, Hidden Land of Hria, and Mystical Moon Land.

For the upcoming holiday season, LuminoCity will run from November 27 to January 10. A limited number of tickets will be available for each designated time slot throughout the festival to keep to a strict capacity. Tickets must be purchased in advance online here. General admission tickets run $38 and general admission plus is $68 (and includes express check-in, a complimentary Lumi Night Light, and discounts at the LuminoCity Festival gift shop.