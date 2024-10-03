In tandem with its limited edition release, The Macallan TIME : SPACE Collection, the 200-year-old spirit brand is bringing an immersive experience to NYC from October 9 to 12. Walking through the installation, whisky aficionados can travel through through the past, present and future of the brand. While touring through the latest whisky innovations, guest can sip on cocktails from Dante. The end of the exhibit finishes with the opportunity to purchase the latest and rarest whiskey: TIME : SPACE Mastery.

The dual vessel houses a 1940 vintage, bottled for 84 years, and the first release of new The Macallan Distillery, which was distilled in 2018 and bottled at 5 years old. Proceeds will be donated to the Natural Areas Conservancy.