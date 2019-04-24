Makers Market at Bryant Park

In case you’re already missing the Winter Village at Bryant Park, fret not: A spring iteration is coming to the midtown green space this May called Makers Market.

Starting the weekend of May 10, market thrower Urbanspace will have 80 local sellers and creators stationed around the Bryant Park Fountain and Library Terraces. Vendors run the gamut from artists selling original works to vintage retailers, crafters of small handmade goods, fashion designers and more.

Some of the shopping highlights include temporary tattoo merchant Annie Draws Stuff, French jeweler Virginie Millefiori, collage artists Black Lamp BK and tiny, wearable terrarium maker With Roots.

After peeping the shops, refuel at the various food and beverage kiosks throughout the market including Wowfulls, Renegade Lemonade and other fun offerings. Unlike the Winter Village, this outdoor bazaar is only held during select weekends. See the dates below and get pumped for all the marvelous things to do outside during the warm-weather season in NYC.

Makers Market in Bryant Park is on May 10–12, May 17–10 and May 31–Jun 2. The hours are Friday and Saturday 10am–8pm and Sunday from 11am–7pm.