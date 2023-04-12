New York
Manhattan Vintage Show

  • Things to do, Markets and fairs
This three-day shoppable vintage showcase (October 20-22) is every retro sifter’s dream, featuring more than 90 of the best vintage dealers from around the globe. Scour the racks for your ideal retro look. There's vintage clothing, jewelry accessories and textiles in every style, from every era and at every price point. Personal stylists are even available to help you find an outfit that's just right.

Vendors will bring never-before-seen collections, including rare personal archives from prominent fashion designers. A highlight of the upcoming show is the exclusive sale of selected designs from legendary fashion designer Anthony Ferrara's personal collection.

The event will feature music, refreshments, libations, photo moments, and lots of fitting rooms for guests to enjoy, plus on-site tailors. And you might even spot some of the fashion elite. Past attendees have included Patricia Field, Alexander Wang, Maria Bell and Lynn Yaeger.

This is the first year in the show's 25-year history that it's expanded to three days, so be sure to make the most of it.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

Details

Event website:
manhattanvintage.com
Address:
Price:
$23+
