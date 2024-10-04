Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
MCNY Halloween Bash
Dave JeffersMCNY Halloween Bash
  • Things to do

MCNY Halloween Bash: Best of Broadway

Christina Izzo
Written by Christina Izzo
Advertising

Time Out says

Love Broadway and Halloween? Don’t miss the MCNY Halloween Bash at the Museum of the City of New York on Saturday, October 26, which welcomes spirited revelers to step into the spotlight as their favorite Broadway character for a night of theatrical thrills and NYC chills.

Attendees can enjoy live dance performances by ThrillerNYC, costume contests with exciting prizes, themed cocktails at the MCNY Bar and live sets on the museum’s South Terrace with DJ Misbehaviour and Stormin Norman. Need a break from the dance floor? You can stroll after-hours through MCNY exhibits like You Are Here: An Immersive Film Experience and Art Deco City: New York Postcards from the Leonard A. Lauder Collection.

Details

Event website:
www.mcny.org/event/mcny-halloween-bash-best-broadway
Address
Price:
$20
Opening hours:
6pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.