MCNY Halloween Bash: Best of Broadway

Love Broadway and Halloween? Don’t miss the MCNY Halloween Bash at the Museum of the City of New York on Saturday, October 26, which welcomes spirited revelers to step into the spotlight as their favorite Broadway character for a night of theatrical thrills and NYC chills.

Attendees can enjoy live dance performances by ThrillerNYC, costume contests with exciting prizes, themed cocktails at the MCNY Bar and live sets on the museum’s South Terrace with DJ Misbehaviour and Stormin Norman. Need a break from the dance floor? You can stroll after-hours through MCNY exhibits like You Are Here: An Immersive Film Experience and Art Deco City: New York Postcards from the Leonard A. Lauder Collection.