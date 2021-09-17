A special day of performances and programs, art-making and behind-the-scenes tours, food and more will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate NYC's resilience and the inspiration art brings to our lives. Head over to The Met’s David H. Koch Plaza and inside the Museum’s Fifth Avenue location—from noon to 6 p.m.—for the free party.

The party begins on The Met’s iconic steps with the all-women's samba reggae percussion band, Batalá New York and continues with stilt walkers and steel pannists, New York City’s top Double Dutch teams—Double Dutch Dreamz, Dutch Squad, and Dutchess of Ropes, community and diverse cultural narratives by artists. Jon Gray of Ghetto Gastro will offer signature dishes at his Gastronomical Kiosk, including his new pancake waffles from a Wavy Waffle Station.

Families can also do chalk art on the plaza with an artist and go inside, where they'll be welcomed by puppets from Teatro SEA and the Loisaida Center, as well as gallery talks with Met curators and staff members, live performances, and art-making activities for all ages. And don't miss special behind-the-scenes tours of conservation studios, study rooms, and rarely seen spaces (advanced registration is required).

Those who cannot attend in person can enjoy a pre-recorded video performance of Puerto Rican musical artist Fabiola Mendez playing a cuatro from the Department of Musical Instruments collection as well as virtual programming and a live stream of all performances on the plaza stage on The Met’s website and social media channels.

"This afternoon MetFest channels the energy and excitement of a neighborhood block party, bringing together different generations, interests, cultures, and talents," Heidi Holder, The Met’s Frederick P. and Sandra P. Rose Chairman of Education, said. "We welcome New Yorkers and visitors to engage with all their senses, whether it’s enjoying a music performance, dancing in a procession, or making art together. This festival brings art and cultural experiences to people in a meaningful and memorable way. It’s The Met’s love letter to New Yorkers and to visitors from far and wide—The Met loves you!”

MetFest attendees will also be welcome to explore the Museum’s permanent collection displays as well as its current special exhibitions, including Medici: Portraits &Politics, 1512–1570, The New Woman Behind the Camera, Jules Tavernier and the Elem Pomo, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, The Roof Garden Commission: Alex Da Corte, As Long as the Sun Lasts, and The Facade Commission: Carol Bove: The séances aren’t helping.