MOD MEX Cooking Class: Guacamole Workshop

  • Things to do
  • Time Out Market New York, DUMBO
Ivy Stark Mexology
Photograph: Courtesy Ivy Stark Mexology
Time Out says

Here’s something to guac about at parties!

Learn how to make you guacamole from the best. Chef Ivy Stark will teach you how to make the ace avocado dip in this hands-on workshop. You’ll roll up your sleeves and make the good green stuff from scratch, no matter what your skill level.

During the class, you can enjoy Ivy’s Margarita and finish with churro bites and Mexican hot chocolate.

Finish it off with more margaritas, which you can grab at the bar—February 17 to 24 is Margarita Week at the market!

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Address:
Time Out Market New York
Empire Stores
55 Water Street
New York
11201
Price:
$45

Dates and times

