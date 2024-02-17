Time Out says

Here’s something to guac about at parties!

Learn how to make you guacamole from the best. Chef Ivy Stark will teach you how to make the ace avocado dip in this hands-on workshop. You’ll roll up your sleeves and make the good green stuff from scratch, no matter what your skill level.

During the class, you can enjoy Ivy’s Margarita and finish with churro bites and Mexican hot chocolate.

Finish it off with more margaritas, which you can grab at the bar—February 17 to 24 is Margarita Week at the market!