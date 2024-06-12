Time Out says

The 46th annual Museum Mile Festival is back this year with a slew of art-making activities, exhibitions and musical performances for all ages. It's NYC's biggest block party, running along Fifth Avenue from 82nd Street and 110th Street on Tuesday, June 18 from 6-9pm.

New Yorkers can visit several of New York City’s finest cultural institutions, all of which are free and open to the public throughout the evening.

Here's the list of participating museums and highlighted activities:

The Metropolitan Museum of Art with a chamber music performance from Sugar Hill Salon inspired by The Harlem Renaissance and Transatlantic Modernism exhibit

with a chamber music performance from Sugar Hill Salon inspired by The Harlem Renaissance and Transatlantic Modernism exhibit Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum 's offering water painting and a sustainability program

's offering water painting and a sustainability program Neue Galerie New York with exhbitions "Paula Modersohn-Becker: Ich bin Ich / I am Me" and "Austrian Masterworks from the Neue Galerie"

with exhbitions "Paula Modersohn-Becker: Ich bin Ich / I am Me" and "Austrian Masterworks from the Neue Galerie" Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum will feature hands-on design activities

will feature hands-on design activities The Jewish Museum will present a musical performance by Matt Darieu World Klezmer Kapelye

will present a musical performance by Matt Darieu World Klezmer Kapelye Museum of the City of New York with exhibitions including "This Is New York: 100 Years of the City in Art and Pop Culture" and "Changing the Face of Democracy: Shirley Chisholm at 100"

with exhibitions including "This Is New York: 100 Years of the City in Art and Pop Culture" and "Changing the Face of Democracy: Shirley Chisholm at 100" El Museo del Barrio invites attendees to its outdoor art-making activities inspired by its current exhibits

invites attendees to its outdoor art-making activities inspired by its current exhibits The Africa Center presents a short film and exhibition that reimagines African identity and historical memory

Expect additional programming from the following partners:

The Asia Society offers family-friendly crafts

offers family-friendly crafts Church of the Heavenly Rest presents a performance by The Queer Big Apple Corps Marching Band

presents a performance by The Queer Big Apple Corps Marching Band AKC Museum of the Dog with agility obstacles for dogs

with agility obstacles for dogs New York Academy of Medicine with coloring activities and pics with a skeleton

with coloring activities and pics with a skeleton 92Y offers glitter tattoos and bookmark-making

The fun kicks off at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum (2 East 91st Street) at 5:30pm with an opening ceremony.

Registration is not required.