New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Museum Mile Festival

  • Things to do
Museum Mile
Photograph: Courtesy Museum Mile Festival
Advertising

Time Out says

The 46th annual Museum Mile Festival is back this year with a slew of art-making activities, exhibitions and musical performances for all ages. It's NYC's biggest block party, running along Fifth Avenue from 82nd Street and 110th Street on Tuesday, June 18 from 6-9pm.

New Yorkers can visit several of New York City’s finest cultural institutions, all of which are free and open to the public throughout the evening. 

Here's the list of participating museums and highlighted activities:

  • The Metropolitan Museum of Art with a chamber music performance from Sugar Hill Salon inspired by The Harlem Renaissance and Transatlantic Modernism exhibit 
  • Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum's offering water painting and a sustainability program
  • Neue Galerie New York with exhbitions "Paula Modersohn-Becker: Ich bin Ich / I am Me" and "Austrian Masterworks from the Neue Galerie"
  • Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum will feature hands-on design activities
  • The Jewish Museum will present a musical performance by Matt Darieu World Klezmer Kapelye
  • Museum of the City of New York with exhibitions including "This Is New York: 100 Years of the City in Art and Pop Culture" and "Changing the Face of Democracy: Shirley Chisholm at 100"
  • El Museo del Barrio invites attendees to its outdoor art-making activities inspired by its current exhibits
  • The Africa Center presents a short film and exhibition that reimagines African identity and historical memory

Expect additional programming from the following partners:

  • The Asia Society offers family-friendly crafts
  • Church of the Heavenly Rest presents a performance by  The Queer Big Apple Corps Marching Band
  • AKC Museum of the Dog with agility obstacles for dogs
  • New York Academy of Medicine with coloring activities and pics with a skeleton
  • 92Y offers glitter tattoos and bookmark-making

The fun kicks off at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum (2 East 91st Street) at 5:30pm with an opening ceremony.

Registration is not required. 

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

Details

Event website:
www.mcny.org/museummile
Address:
Contact:
212-606-2296
Price:
Free
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.