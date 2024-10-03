Calling all crafty witches! Unleash your creativity and create your own celestial keepsake to tribute mother moon at this Mystical Moon Embroidery Workshop, hosted by crafting expert and content creator Jessie Katz Greenberg at Dutch Baby Bakery in Washington Heights (813 West 187th Street) on October 25.

Perfect for beginners, this hands-on class will guide you through every step of the project, from learning the best practices for creating a Stick n’ Stitch embroidery pattern to getting tips on how to use crystals to set intentions and manifest your desires. As you stuff your moon ornament, you’ll sew a quartz crystal inside, infusing it with your personal intentions for the autumnal season ahead.