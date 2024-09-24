To mark five years in business, the founders of Kolkata Chai Co. are going big. Celebrating the beauty of their namesake, the cafe is celebrating National Chai Day this Thursday, September 26. Paying homage to the sweet and spicy drink found across Asia, the Nolita location is celebrating all things chai with an evening of, you guessed it, free chai. A DJ will be spinning tunes while you sip and the cafe promises special guest appearances (perhaps from investor Hasan Minaj? Who knows!). Registration is free and the chai is first come first serve, so start coming up with your excuses to leave work early now.