Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Image of Kolkata Chai founders and Hasan Minaj
Photograph: Kolkata Chai
  • Things to do

National Chai Day

Buy ticket
Morgan Carter
Written by Morgan Carter
Food & Drink Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

To mark five years in business, the founders of Kolkata Chai Co. are going big. Celebrating the beauty of their namesake, the cafe is celebrating National Chai Day this Thursday, September 26. Paying homage to the sweet and spicy drink found across Asia, the Nolita location is celebrating all things chai with an evening of, you guessed it, free chai. A DJ will be spinning tunes while you sip and the cafe promises special guest appearances (perhaps from investor Hasan Minaj? Who knows!). Registration is free and the chai is first come first serve, so start coming up with your excuses to leave work early now. 

Details

Event website:
kolkatachai.co/pages/national-chai-day-party-2024
Address
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
4pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.