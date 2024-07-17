Love oysters? Get to shucking with The Little Island this summer. Starting July 31 until August 4, Little Island is hosting a one-of-a-kind oyster market. Curated by New Amsterdam Market founder and culinary world all-star Robert LaValva, the market will include live oyster shucking and vendors onsite with more snacks and bites aplenty. In collaboration with the market, The Oyster Radio Hour will be playing in the amphitheater. Pop by the live radio show to learn about the resilience and the many ecological roles of the oyster. Admission to the market is free while food and beverage will be available for purchase.