New York Public Library's Holiday Open House

Things to do Sunday December 13 2020
New York Public Library holiday lions
Photograph: Jessica Lin New York Public Library holiday lions
The NYPL is hosting its annual open house for both families and adults. This year, see performances by the West Point cadets, several acapella groups, puppet shows, and dance to a party playlist. New activities include a collection tour of the Library for Performing Arts The Nutcracker exhibition, its Dickens collection, a cookie-making demo, a cocktail demo for adults, downloadable puzzles, and a curated holiday playlist. 

Venue name: Online
Address:
Online

Price: free

