New York Public Library's Holiday Open House
Time Out says
The NYPL is hosting its annual open house for both families and adults. This year, see performances by the West Point cadets, several acapella groups, puppet shows, and dance to a party playlist. New activities include a collection tour of the Library for Performing Arts The Nutcracker exhibition, its Dickens collection, a cookie-making demo, a cocktail demo for adults, downloadable puzzles, and a curated holiday playlist.
Details
Dates And Times
-
- Online free Book online
You may also like
Latest news