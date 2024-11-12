Subscribe
  1. A train display with NYC buildings.
    Photograph: By Patrick Cashin / Courtesy of the New York Transit Museum
  2. A red train chugs along a track on a model railroad.
    Photograph: By Marc A. Hermann / MTA New York City Transit
  3. Model trains glide around a track and a model of Grand Central Terminal.
    Photograph: By Ben Hider / Courtesy of New York Transit Museum
  4. A child looks at a train display.
    Photograph: By Ben Hider / Courtesy of New York Transit Museum
  • Things to do

New York Transit Museum's Holiday Train Show

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Things to Do Editor
Time Out says

Within Grand Central Terminal, find the New York Transit Museum's 20th annual Holiday Train Show, an ode to all kinds of locomotives. You'll feel positively giant while wandering around the 34-foot-long display, festooned with miniature versions of city landmarks such as the Brooklyn Bridge and the Empire State Building. Watch as Lionel model trains depart from a miniature replica of Grand Central. Then they travel over the river (the East River, to be exact) and through the wood to reach their final destination, the North Pole.

The Holiday Train Show will be on view at Grand Central Terminal through February 2025. The free show is open Monday-Friday, 10am-7:30pm; Saturday-Sunday, 10am-6pm; and closed major holidays. Find it in the shuttle passage on 42nd Street and Park Avenue, adjacent to the Station Master’s Office.

Details

Event website:
grandcentralterminal.com/event/new-york-transit-museums-holiday-train-show/
Address
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Monday-Friday, 10am-7:30pm; Saturday-Sunday, 10am-6pm; and closed major holidays.
