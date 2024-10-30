Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Not Watch Pawties at Aloft Hotels
Photograph: Courtesy Aloft HotelsNot Watch Pawties at Aloft Hotels
  • Things to do

Not Watch Pawty

Aloft Hotels knows that the news cycle has been ruff, so they’re hosting a Not Watch Pawty full of puppies at the chain's Chelsea location.

Christina Izzo
Written by Christina Izzo
Advertising

Time Out says

Feeling stress about Election Day? What better way to bring instant joy and comfort into your November 5 than some sweet puppy playtime? Aloft Hotels knows that the news cycle has been ruff, so they’re hosting Not Watch Pawties at five Aloft Hotel locations across the country, including the Aloft in Chelsea.

No registration is necessary—simply show up to the hotel property to have a relaxing night with some adorable pups. The participating locations will post the times of their respective “pawties” on social media, so check there for updates!

Details

Event website:
aloft-hotels.marriott.com/
Address
Price:
Free
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.