Feeling stress about Election Day? What better way to bring instant joy and comfort into your November 5 than some sweet puppy playtime? Aloft Hotels knows that the news cycle has been ruff, so they’re hosting Not Watch Pawties at five Aloft Hotel locations across the country, including the Aloft in Chelsea.

No registration is necessary—simply show up to the hotel property to have a relaxing night with some adorable pups. The participating locations will post the times of their respective “pawties” on social media, so check there for updates!