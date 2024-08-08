NYC Labor Day Parade

It should take you about a week to recover from your three-day party weekend, by which time you can actually honor the national holiday at this joyous parade held on Saturday, September 7 at 10am. Whether you’re marching with actors, nurses, engineers and organizers or are just there for support, you’re certain to leave feeling proud of the city.

Tens of thousands of workers representing more than 200 unions and constituency groups will come together to march along Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 64th Street. This year's theme is All Workers, Many Voices, One Fight.