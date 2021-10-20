New York
NYC Marathon 2016 photos
Photograph: Filip Wolak

The NYC Marathon 2021 route

Curious about the NYC Marathon 2021 route? Here's what you need to know.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Want to cheer on your loved one in the biggest race of the year, the TCS New York City Marathon? The route is huge at 26.2 miles, so you need to plan on where you'll watch them run.

Below, find the full NYC Marathon route, its starting and stopping points and how to watch it live on TV.

Where does the NYC Marathon route start?

The route begins on Staten Island and exits Staten Island via the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. It takes runners through Brooklyn and then into Queens before entering Manhattan. 

Where does the NYC Marathon route end?

After a trip up into the Bronx, runners head back down into Manhattan and enter Central Park, where they finish. You can see the full route map here.

Where can I watch the race?

You can watch runners finish from the East Side Grandstand Seating (you'll need a ticket) or you can see them go by from the sidewalks at the following points:

  • Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn (Miles 2-4): Catch runners as they exit the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and move along Fourth Avenue;
  • Mastercard Entertainment Zone, Fourth Avenue and Flatbush Avenue (Mile 8);
  • Williamsburg and Greenpoint, Brooklyn (Miles 10-13);
  • Pulaski Bridge (Mile 13.1): many fans cheer on the Queens side;
  • First Avenue, Manhattan (Miles 16-18);
  • East Harlem (Miles 18-20);
  • New Balance Mile 20 Block Party (First Avenue near Willis Avenue Bridge): Live music as runners approach their final 6.2 miles;
  • Fifth Avenue, East 90th Street-East 105th Street (Miles 23-24);
  • Strava, Central Park South and Seventh Avenue;
  • United Entertainment Zone: Columbus Circle

Where can I catch the NYC Marathon on TV?

WABC-TV, Channel 7, from 8:30am to 1:30pm. Pre-race coverage from Fort Wadsworth begins at 7:00am and live streaming will be available on the ABC App and ABC7NY.com from 7am to 1:30pm.

You can also catch coverage live from 8:30 to 11:30am on ESPN2 and via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, and connected streaming devices and ESPN.com.

