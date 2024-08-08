For far too long people have looked down upon the unicycle, ridiculing riders for how silly they look perched up high above a single wheel. It’s time that one-wheel lovers unite and take over the streets of New York! That’s just what the NYC Unicycle Festival is planning to do over Labor Day weekend.

To kick things off on Thursday, August 29, unicyclists will meet up in Battery Park and cruise to Central Park with a stop in Times Square. The next day, on Friday, August 30, Brooklyn Unicycle Day features a massive group ride over the Brooklyn Bridge to Coney Island—more than 13 miles on one wheel.

As for Saturday, August 31, the festival’s main event will be held at Hudson River Park's Pier 76 in Manhattan. Activities include a learn-to-ride area, basketball competition games, demonstrations, and more. The fun wraps up on Sunday, September 3, with more one-wheel fun in Hudson River Park.

The free, four-day event is presented by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus and features dozens of one-wheeled riders sure to turn heads. All ages are welcome to attend. Here's the full schedule.