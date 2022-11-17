Time Out says

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival is returning for the 2023 season with more than 1,000 handmade Chinese lanterns to illuminate the cold season.

Head to the Queens County Farm for this whimsical walk-through experience where dinosaurs, dragons, fish and birds glow in gorgeous colors. The farm transforms into a radiant oasis where each unique piece holds a story of its own that contextualizes the experience even more.

The festival runs on weekend evenings now through January 7, 2024. Tickets start at $26/adult.