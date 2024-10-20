The Big Apple is getting a little salty. On Friday, October 25, Visit Salt Lake is transforming Hudson River Park’s Pier 84 into the Olympian’s Playground, a free pop-up park that brings the best of Salt Lake’s year-round outdoor adventures straight to New York City.

Enjoy the chance to meet real-life Olympic and Paralympic champions like Zach Miller (2022 Paralympic Snowboarder), Nick Page (2022 Winter Olympic Freestyle Skier), and Chris Lillis (2022 Olympic Gold Medalist Freestyle Skier), participate in exclusive fitness sessions inspired by those world-class athletes—from climbing to curling—and savor bites and drinks straight from Salt Lake’s finest. Kiddies can even get to see real Olympic medals up close and personal, and create their own to take home.