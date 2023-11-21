New York
PaleyLand Holiday Extravaganza

  • Things to do
The claymation Rudolph plays in a theater.
Photograph: Courtesy of The Paley Center for Media
Time Out says

Enjoy film screenings, gaming tournaments, interactive activities and Santa photo opps at Paley Museum's annual holiday festival

Santa Claus is coming to the Paley Museum! The annual holiday spectacular PaleyLand is back this year from Saturday, November 25 through Sunday, January 7, and it's bringing with it a host of yuletide fun, from film screenings to gaming tournaments to photo opps with My Little Pony characters, the Harlem Globetrotters and, yes, Kris Kringle himself. Photo sessions with Jolly Old Saint Nick are available through Christmas Eve, but other festive folks will be available for meet-and-greets through the end of December, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Blizz the Snowman.

Stock up on free hot cocoa and candy canes, settle in for a spirited movie screening of holiday favorites like A Charlie Brown Christmas and A Rugrats Chanukah, and take in the magic of the museum's holiday train display, the Paley Express. Entry is free for Paley members and included with museum admission for the general public.

Written by
Christina Izzo

Details

Event website:
www.paleycenter.org/events/paleyland/
Address:
Price:
Included with admission
Opening hours:
Noon–6pm
