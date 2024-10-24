Subscribe
A woman dressed up in an angelic costume reading "Peace on Earth."
Photograph: Courtesy of Parade on Rockaway
Parade On Rockaway

Expect food vendors, an artisan holiday winter village, the largest Christmas tree lighting in Queens, a million-light parade and more.

Written by Christina Izzo
Jamaica, Queens' annual three-day celebration is back for its 10th year, running from December 6 through 8. Expect food vendors, an artisan holiday winter village, Christmas displays, the largest Christmas tree lighting in Queens (on Friday night) as well as Santa and toy giveaways (on Saturday), live musical and dance performances and much more. 

The Parade on Rockaway—the biggest parade in the whole borough—will take place on Sunday, stretching from 130th Street to 143rd Street on Rockaway Boulevard. 

www.paradeonrockaway.com/
Free
