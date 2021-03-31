Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Pétanque by Carreau Club at Industry City

Photograph: Courtesy Carreau Club

You can now play a little Pétanque with your pals at Industry City thanks to Carreau Club in Courtyard 5/6. It's just $20 per hour for a maximum of six people per game. For those of you who don't know, the game dates back to ancient Rome and is popular in France. It's often the game played on the streets during Bastille Day. You can reserve a court on a first-come, first-served basis or ahead of time hereCarreau Club will also coordinate a league beginning in May, players can sign up here

Event website: https://industrycity.com/visit/explore/petanque-by-carreau-club/
Venue name: Industry City
Address: 220 36th St
New York
11232
Cross street: between Second and Third Aves
Transport: Subway: D, N, R to 36th St
Price: $20 per hour

Dates And Times
