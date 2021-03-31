You can now play a little Pétanque with your pals at Industry City thanks to Carreau Club in Courtyard 5/6. It's just $20 per hour for a maximum of six people per game. For those of you who don't know, the game dates back to ancient Rome and is popular in France. It's often the game played on the streets during Bastille Day. You can reserve a court on a first-come, first-served basis or ahead of time here. Carreau Club will also coordinate a league beginning in May, players can sign up here.