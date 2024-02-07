Time Out says

Head to the Seaport Museum on February 25 for an enlightening afternoon with esteemed poet David Mills, during which you’ll explore the themes of his award-winning book of poems, Boneyarn, the first book of poetry about the history of slavery in New York City. Mills will read a selection of his works, which delve into the tragedies and triumphs of New York’s enslaved and free Black community, and will shed light on the African Burial Ground, the oldest and largest slave cemetery in the United States, which just happens to be located a few blocks from the museum.

Stick around after the program for a reception, where guests can enjoy complimentary beverages and pick up a copy of Boneyarn for purchase. The event is free but advance registration at the Seaport Museum’s website is encouraged.