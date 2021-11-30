New Yorkers, unafraid of braving the freezing waters of Coney Island, will return to the ocean for the Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge on New Year's Day this year—the first time since January 1, 2020.

Every New Years Day for 118 years, swimmers sporting their skivvies or crazy costumes dive into the freezing Atlantic to symbolically wash away the year before. Last year, the long-standing tradition didn't happen due to the pandemic but it's back again this year, baby!

"After so many months of stress, hardship, and uncertainty, the Coney Island Polar Bear Club invites all New Yorkers to join us in our New Year’s Day Plunge, purge the past, and establish an optimistic outlook for the new year," said Dennis Thomas, the president of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club. "There is no better way to separate the past from the future than a brisk plunge in the frigid Atlantic with fellow New Yorkers. We look forward to hosting the largest, most spirited plunge in our 119-year history."

Those who would like to attend the New Year’s Day Plunge can participate as an individual alongside other supporters, join a team or create their own teams to help raise funds. With the safety of plunge participants as a priority, those not wanting to brave the cold can also choose to donate virtually at polarbearclub.org.

Funds will go directly toward Funds help support a variety of initiatives including free public programming such as the summer-long series of Friday Night Fireworks, environmental and educational programming at the New York Aquarium, sponsored summer camp tuition for local youth at the Coney Island YMCA, and arts programs at Coney Island USA to name a few.