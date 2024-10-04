Subscribe
Political speed dating from Single and the City
  • Things to do

Political Speed Dating

Single and the City is hosting events designed to help singles match with someone who shares their political convictions.

Christina Izzo
Time Out says

Whether you’re cool with Kamala or down bad for Donald, Single and the City is hosting two new politically-minded speed dating events at The Rose (160 West 25th Street) for voters of any persuasion.

On Wednesday, October 16, love-seeking Democrats between the ages of 25 and 39 can head to the Chelsea restaurant for the "Date a Dem" speed dating event, where progressive hearts collide faster than a Presidential ticket change. And a week later, on Wednesday, October 23, the "GOP (Repub Romance)" Speed Dating event invites MAGA hearts to unite over cocktails and conversation with potential partners on the same page politically.

Details

Event website:
singleandthecity.com/
Address
Price:
$35
Opening hours:
7pm
