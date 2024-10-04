Whether you’re cool with Kamala or down bad for Donald, Single and the City is hosting two new politically-minded speed dating events at The Rose (160 West 25th Street) for voters of any persuasion.

On Wednesday, October 16, love-seeking Democrats between the ages of 25 and 39 can head to the Chelsea restaurant for the "Date a Dem" speed dating event, where progressive hearts collide faster than a Presidential ticket change. And a week later, on Wednesday, October 23, the "GOP (Repub Romance)" Speed Dating event invites MAGA hearts to unite over cocktails and conversation with potential partners on the same page politically.