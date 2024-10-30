Subscribe
Cathedral of St. John the Divine
Photograph: Courtesy Cathedral of St. John the DivineCathedral of St. John the Divine
  • Things to do

Post-Election Interfaith Service: Vigil for the Healing of the World

The Episcopal Diocese of New York is organizing a post-election interfaith vigil for reflection and community as we await the election results.

Christina Izzo
Christina Izzo
Time Out says

Voters of all political persuasions could undoubtedly use some healing after this stressful election cycle. To help, the Episcopal Diocese of New York is co-organizing a post-election interfaith vigil for the public to come together for reflection and community as we await the presidential results.

On Wednesday, November 6 beginning at 7pm, the vigil service will take place at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine and will welcome attendees to come together to pray, sing and “share creative expressions of hope for our collective futures.”

Details

Event website:
dioceseny.org/ednyevent/vigil/
Address
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
7pm–9pm
