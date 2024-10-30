Post-Election Interfaith Service: Vigil for the Healing of the World

Voters of all political persuasions could undoubtedly use some healing after this stressful election cycle. To help, the Episcopal Diocese of New York is co-organizing a post-election interfaith vigil for the public to come together for reflection and community as we await the presidential results.

On Wednesday, November 6 beginning at 7pm, the vigil service will take place at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine and will welcome attendees to come together to pray, sing and “share creative expressions of hope for our collective futures.”