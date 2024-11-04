Post-Thanksgiving Day Hikes

Opt outside to enjoy the great outdoors in free hikes across the five boroughs. The Urban Park Rangers will lead the following outdoor adventures on Friday, November 29:

— The Alley Giant in Queens: Featuring the oldest living organism in New York, the “Alley Giant” tulip tree.

— Northern Manhattan Parks Super Hike in Manhattan: Through Inwood Hill and Fort Tryon Parks.

— Prospect Park: This Brooklyn hike will take you from the south end of Prospect Park all the way up to Grand Army Plaza at the north end.

— Staten Island Wolfe's Pond to Acme Pond: Join the Rangers on this pond-to-pond hike, exploring the woodland trails of Wolfe’s Pond into the nearby Acme Pond and back.

— Cass Gallagher Trail in The Bronx: Traverse the north woods of Van Cortlandt park on the Cass Gallagher trail.