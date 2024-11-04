Post-Turkey Day Walking Tour at Green-Wood Cemetery

Get out of the house the day after Thanksgiving for some fresh air and a break from your house guests at Green-Wood Cemetery's Post-Turkey Day Walking Tour on Friday, November 29.

Green-Wood Cemetery’s 478 acres of hills, valleys, glacial ponds, and paths make up the permanent residence of more than 570,000 in its 478 acres. The Brooklyn cemetery, established in 1838, is a National Historic Landmark and is recognized as one of the world’s most beautiful cemeteries. More than half a million visitors explore the cemetery’s grounds, architecture, and history every year.

Be sure to dress warm for this late autum stroll; tickets cost $30/person.