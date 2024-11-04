Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
A group of people walks past grave markers.
Photograph: By Steven Pisano / Courtesy of Green-Wood Cemetery | Secrets and spirits are on the docket this fall.
  • Things to do

Post-Turkey Day Walking Tour at Green-Wood Cemetery

Buy ticket
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Things to Do Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

Get out of the house the day after Thanksgiving for some fresh air and a break from your house guests at Green-Wood Cemetery's Post-Turkey Day Walking Tour on Friday, November 29.

Green-Wood Cemetery’s 478 acres of hills, valleys, glacial ponds, and paths make up the permanent residence of more than 570,000 in its 478 acres. The Brooklyn cemetery, established in 1838, is a National Historic Landmark and is recognized as one of the world’s most beautiful cemeteries. More than half a million visitors explore the cemetery’s grounds, architecture, and history every year.

Be sure to dress warm for this late autum stroll; tickets cost $30/person.

Details

Event website:
www.green-wood.com/event/post-turkey-day-walking-tour-4/
Address
Price:
$30
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.