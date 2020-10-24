Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Pumpkin Point at Governors Island

Things to do Saturday October 24 2020 - Sunday November 1 2020
Pumpkin Point Governors Island
Photograph: Courtesy Trey Pentecost

Grab a ferry ticket and head to Governors Island for Halloween this month — the island's annual pumpkin patch, Pumpkin Point, is back with thousands of gourds and fall decorations across Nolan Park. The best part? Each visitor is allowed to take a pumpkin home with them for free. The event runs between Saturday, October 24 through Sunday, November 1. Any pumpkins left over will be composted at Earth Matter NY’s Compost Learning Center on the Island or donated to local food pantries.

As usual, everyone must keep their distance and wear a mask when that's not possible. Unfortunately, trick-or-treating will not go on this year.

Event website: https://www.govisland.com
Venue name: Governors Island, Nolan Park
10004
Transport: Subway: 1 to South Ferry, then take the Governors Island Ferry from the Battery Maritime Building, Slip 7
Price: free

