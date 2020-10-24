Pumpkin Point at Governors Island

Grab a ferry ticket and head to Governors Island for Halloween this month — the island's annual pumpkin patch, Pumpkin Point, is back with thousands of gourds and fall decorations across Nolan Park. The best part? Each visitor is allowed to take a pumpkin home with them for free. The event runs between Saturday, October 24 through Sunday, November 1. Any pumpkins left over will be composted at Earth Matter NY’s Compost Learning Center on the Island or donated to local food pantries.

As usual, everyone must keep their distance and wear a mask when that's not possible. Unfortunately, trick-or-treating will not go on this year.