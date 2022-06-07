Time Out says

It's a huge deal to be a Rangers fan these days as the team is currently in the playoffs.

Next week, join other fans in cheering on the players at a free outdoor game 4 viewing party in Bryant Park. Capacity is limited, though, so make sure to register for the event right here before heading there at 5pm (the game starts at 8pm, though). Note that admission will also be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to the inherent fun involved in watching a hockey game with fellow fans, attendees will get to witness alumni appearances, partake in giveaways, dance to awesome music and more.

Let's go, Rangers!