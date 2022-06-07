New York
Timeout

Rangers Game 4 Viewing Party

  • Things to do
  • Bryant Park, Midtown West
Rangers
Photograph: Scott Levy
Time Out says

It's a huge deal to be a Rangers fan these days as the team is currently in the playoffs.

Next week, join other fans in cheering on the players at a free outdoor game 4 viewing party in Bryant Park. Capacity is limited, though, so make sure to register for the event right here before heading there at 5pm (the game starts at 8pm, though). Note that admission will also be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to the inherent fun involved in watching a hockey game with fellow fans, attendees will get to witness alumni appearances, partake in giveaways, dance to awesome music and more. 

Let's go, Rangers!

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan

Details

Address:
Bryant Park
40th to 42nd Sts between Fifth and Sixth Aves
New York
10018
Contact:
bryantpark.org
212-768-4242
bpc@urbanmgt.com
Transport:
Subway: B, D, F, M to 42nd St–Bryant Park; 7 to Fifth Ave
Price:
free
Opening hours:
Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, Oct–Dec daily 7am–10pm; May 7am-11pm; Jun–Sept weekdays 7am–midnight, weekends 7am-11pm

Dates and times

