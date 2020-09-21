8 NYC spots Ruth Bader Ginsburg frequented

As we remember the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg this week, a lot of New Yorkers are looking for ways to identify with the woman who did so much for gender equality.

RBG was a New Yorker, through and through, and was a Brooklyn girl even more so. She grew up in Flatbush as part of a Jewish family that frequented many beloved Brooklyn and New York institutions, from the Russ & Daughters appetizing store to the East Midwood Jewish Center and the Brooklyn Public Library.

In an interview with the Museum of the City of New York in 2018, she described her neighborhood as a "typical" Brooklyn neighborhood: "There was an equal number of Irish, Italian and Jews," she said.

Having lived in D.C. for much of her life, she said she missed the "tremendous variety" that only New York has.

"Anything you want, you can find in this city—the greatest museums, The Metropolitan Opera...I don’t think the met has any rival in the world," she said.

Looking back at her life in NYC, we've rounded up eight of her most frequented spots in the city so that maybe the next time you pass by one of these, you'll think of RBG and the tremendous work she did for us.