To celebrate the launch of Graza's brand new "beer can" refills—which features the brand's popular extra virgin olive oil handily encased in nitrogen-sealed and 100-percent recyclable containers to ensure max freshness—the EVOO company is hosting a free community pop-up event at the McCarren Parkhouse in Brooklyn on Saturday, May 18. From noon to 4pm, attendees can bring their empty (or empty-ish) Graza squeeze bottles to get free olive oil refills all afternoon. There will also be complimentary light bites and refreshing drinks provided by Aura Bora, Ghia, Spindrift and more.