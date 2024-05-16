New York
  • Things to do
Graza Refill Can Set
GrazaGraza Refill Can Set
Time Out says

At this community pop-up event, the olive oil brand will offer complimentary Graza refills, light bites and more.

To celebrate the launch of Graza's brand new "beer can" refills—which features the brand's popular extra virgin olive oil handily encased in nitrogen-sealed and 100-percent recyclable containers to ensure max freshness—the EVOO company is hosting a free community pop-up event at the McCarren Parkhouse in Brooklyn on Saturday, May 18. From noon to 4pm, attendees can bring their empty (or empty-ish) Graza squeeze bottles to get free olive oil refills all afternoon. There will also be complimentary light bites and refreshing drinks provided by Aura Bora, Ghia, Spindrift and more.

Written by
Christina Izzo

Details

Event website:
partiful.com/e/k8rH0p5DvGegvHLyN6Ti
Address:
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Noon–4pm
