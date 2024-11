This sizable outdoor rink is open to the public Friday through Sunday and has a roof to prevent winter snows and spring showers alike from raining on your Ice Capades. And since Riverbank State Park overlooks the Hudson, you’ll have nice views of the river and the George Washington Bridge as a backdrop. You could even stop by Sofrito, which is on the premises, after a brisk day of skating.

It’s just $6 for adults and $5 for children; skate rental is $6.