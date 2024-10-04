Rocky Horror Show Costume Contest & Movie Screening

It’s just a jump to the left, and a step to the ri-i-i-ight. Show off your Time Warp moves and your best Frank-N-Furter cosplay with a special screening of that campy classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, taking place at the Thompson Central Park’s speakeasy-style burger spot, Burger Joint.

On Thursday, October 31, Burger Joint will make like a retro drive-in theater with three festive screenings of the 1975 fan-favorite horror musical—which memorably stars Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick—at 5pm, 7pm and 10pm. The latter airing will also feature a Rocky Horror costume contest, with the chance to win a Burger Joint gift pack, including branded merchandise and a voucher for future visits.

Adding to the fun, the restaurant will offer several themed food-and-drink items, including the “I’m Eating Eddie?!” burger, a delicious tribute to Meat Loaf’s iconic character, and the “Cherry Red Lips” shake, made with vanilla ice cream, cherry purée, chocolate syrup, and topped with a special red lips straw.