Manhattan is home to the most iconic outdoor ice rinks in the city, but this rink in Brooklyn gives them a run for their money. Roebling Rink in Brooklyn Bridge Park offers a chance to skate beneath the Brooklyn Bridge with the backdrop of the Manhattan skyline.

This is the second year for the rink, and it runs November 25, 2024-February 2, 2025. The rink is open daily Mondays-Thursdays, 2-9pm; Fridays-Sundays, 10am-10pm. Tickets cost $10/person with skate rentals priced at $7.