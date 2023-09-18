Time Out says

Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year, is happening this upcoming weekend and to celebrate the occasion, the Metropolitan Museum of Art is hosting three pop-up tours led by Dr. Riva Arnold, a professor at Yeshiva University, who will speak about two astounding Hebrew manuscripts from the Italian Renaissance.

Specifically, the expert is going to guide visitors through the Rothschild Mahzor and the Mishneh Torah of Maimonides.

Fun fact: both texts have actually been on display at the museum since March and the staff has been turning each manuscript’s pages every three months. At the moment, according to an official press release, the Rothschild Mahzor is open to a page pertaining to Rosh Hashana. How cool!

The tours, which are free to attend with museum admission, will take place on September 14, 15 and 18 between 1pm and 2:30pm. Read more about them right here.