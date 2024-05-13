New York
Sailor Moon Day Party

  • Things to do
  1. People gather at a Sailor Moon party.
    Photograph: By Khris Black
  2. A tarot reading.
    Photograph: By Khris Black
  3. A nail art booth.
    Photograph: By Khris Black
Think Sailor Moon-inspired tattoos, tarot readings, nail art, and dancing.

The Sailor Moon Day Club is getting together for a party in honor of International Sailor Moon Day. In case that holiday isn't on your calendar, that's Sunday, June 30. The group's second annual Sailor Moon Day Party will be packed with fun activations like free tarot card readings by Natali Nicole and a free nail station by Narina Nails and Tim's Nail Studio. Plus expect a bunch of other vendors, giveaways, musical performances, and a dance party with the Shonen Pump Party, DJ Highgnx, and DJ Dimple from Sailor Boom Party. You'll even get access to a  tattoo station with Sailor Moon-inspired art. 

The event will close out Pride Month on Sunday, June 30 at Parklife in Brooklyn. Tickets cost $25.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

