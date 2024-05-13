Time Out says

The Sailor Moon Day Club is getting together for a party in honor of International Sailor Moon Day. In case that holiday isn't on your calendar, that's Sunday, June 30. The group's second annual Sailor Moon Day Party will be packed with fun activations like free tarot card readings by Natali Nicole and a free nail station by Narina Nails and Tim's Nail Studio. Plus expect a bunch of other vendors, giveaways, musical performances, and a dance party with the Shonen Pump Party, DJ Highgnx, and DJ Dimple from Sailor Boom Party. You'll even get access to a tattoo station with Sailor Moon-inspired art.

The event will close out Pride Month on Sunday, June 30 at Parklife in Brooklyn. Tickets cost $25.