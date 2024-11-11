Subscribe
  Santa's Secret
  Santa's Secret Speakeasy
  3. Santa's Secret
  Things to do

Santa's Secret

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Things to Do Editor
Time Out says

Turns out, the North Pole knows how to throw quite a party. Join in on the fun at Santa's Secret, a seductive speakeasy and immersive wonderland that's back in NYC for a fourth year. 

Here's what's on tap at this adults-only holiday extravaganza: Delightfully cheeky characters, including mischievous living toys, seductive gingerbread ladies, and the famed very jacked lumberjack. The journey culminates at Santa's Secret Speakeasy, where guests will enjoy a five-piece band led by powerhouse vocalist Inyang Bassey; a dazzling variety show featuring burlesque, aerialists and jaw-dropping acts; themed cocktails; and food by Michelin-starred chef Richard Farnabe.

This year, the event is moving to a massive new location: 548 West 22nd Street in Chelsea, which will turn 26,000 square feet into a festive playground. Just don't let Santa party too hard—or how will he deliver all the presents with a hangover?!

The show runs from November 29 until December 31. Tickets start at $75/person.

Details

Event website:
www.vossevents.com/residency/santas-secret-new-york/
Address
Price:
$75+
