Greenwich Village may be the most haunted neighborhood in NYC.

The famously peg-legged Director General of New Amsterdam, Peter Stuyvesant, built a small chapel on this spot in 1660. When he died, he was buried beneath it.

In the late 1700s, the Episcopal Church purchased the land and built the current church on this site. Evidently, Stuyvesant—a devout Calvinist—was not happy about this transition. Throughout the years, churchgoers have had their services interrupted by a voice loudly singing Dutch hymns. Many have also heard the scraping sounds of a peg leg dragging across the floor.

One night in 1865, the church’s bell began to ring furiously. Somehow, the bell’s rope had been cut, preventing anyone from stopping its pealing. After several hours, it finally fell silent. Only then did the church’s sleep-deprived staff find the missing section of rope—laying peacefully on the Stuyvesant family crypt.

Stuyvesant isn’t the only notable New Yorker who haunts the church. He is joined by Alexander T. Stewart, a retail magnate and one of the wealthiest Americans ever, whose corpse was stolen from the church’s burial ground in 1878. It is unknown if the body was ever recovered. Rumors circled that Mrs. Stewart privately negotiated for the return of her late husband’s bones and then had them reinterred elsewhere. However, if that is so, Mrs. Stewart forgot to tell her late husband where she reburied him. His ghost has been seen pacing the St. Mark’s cemetery, apparently trying to figure out where his body has gone.