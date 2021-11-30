Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Shimmering Solstice

Things to do Old Westbury Gardens , Long Island Until Sunday January 9 2022
Photograph: courtesy Old Westbury Gardens Shimmering Solstice
Just an hour outside of NYC, there's a gorgeous glittering display of holiday lights that are illuminating the Gatsby-esque Old Westbury Gardens for the season.

In its first year, Shimmering Solstice by Catholic Health has been designed to immerse visitors in a spectacular outdoor holiday experience with a dazzling walkthrough of seasonal sights and sounds. Visitors will journey through magical light displays along Old Westbury Gardens’ beautiful paths to its world-famous Walled Garden, Rose Garden, South Lawn and Allée. Designed for Old Westbury Gardens by Lightswitch, Shimmering Solstice also has a dramatic finale—a dynamic light and projection show displayed onto the south face of Westbury House. 

The spectacular's guests will also have access to festive food and drinks by Long Island’s Lessing Hospitality Group.

Details
Event website: https://shimmeringsolstice.com
Venue name: Old Westbury Gardens
Address: 71 Old Westbury Rd
Long Island

Cross street: Terrace Ct
Transport: Travel: LIRR to Westbury, then taxi to the venue
Price: PEAK: Adult $32.95, Child (3-17) $17.95; OFF-PEAK Adult $29.95, Child (3-17) $16.95

Dates And Times
