Just an hour outside of NYC, there's a gorgeous glittering display of holiday lights that are illuminating the Gatsby-esque Old Westbury Gardens for the season.

In its first year, Shimmering Solstice by Catholic Health has been designed to immerse visitors in a spectacular outdoor holiday experience with a dazzling walkthrough of seasonal sights and sounds. Visitors will journey through magical light displays along Old Westbury Gardens’ beautiful paths to its world-famous Walled Garden, Rose Garden, South Lawn and Allée. Designed for Old Westbury Gardens by Lightswitch, Shimmering Solstice also has a dramatic finale—a dynamic light and projection show displayed onto the south face of Westbury House.

The spectacular's guests will also have access to festive food and drinks by Long Island’s Lessing Hospitality Group.