  • Things to do
A hot air balloon made of Christmas lights.
Photograph: Courtesy of Hudson Yards
Two million twinkling white lights adorn Hudson Yards for the shopping center’s annual Shine Bright event. The display includes 115 miles of string lights, 725 evergreen trees dressed to create a gleaming forest, 16-foot tall illuminated hot air balloon decorations and a massive 32-foot hot air balloon centerpiece suspended in The Great Room of The Shops & Restaurants.

In addition to the awe-inspiring light display, there are plenty of photo opportunities, chances to visit Santa and stores to shop for everyone on your list. 

Shine Bright runs from November 13, 2023, through January 7, 2024.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

Details

Event website:
www.hudsonyardsnewyork.com/shine-bright-hudson-yards
Address:
Price:
Free to attend
