Earlier this month, the Brooklyn Monarch in East Williamsburg hosted a rave inspired by and celebrating Shrek, the 2001 film starring Mike Myers as the now-iconic green ogre. The rave was an utter success, with folks who didn't know about it still bemoaning their own absence from the party.

Alas, a new Shrek rave is in the works, this one taking over Webster Hall on September 23. Put it in your calendar!

Other than it being a Shrek-themed event, we don't have much information about it just yet but, if the first iteration of the happening is of any indication, New Yorkers are in for loads of fun peppered by top-notch drinks and the sort of '90s music that will make you the good kind of nostalgic.