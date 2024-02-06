Sip & Slime with City Winery

Time Out says

During this Sip & Slime Wine Night, enjoy a curated flight of three wine varieties from City Winery while experiencing the goopy delights of artisanal slime.

Who says playing with slime is just for kids. The Sloomoo Institute is giving its signature sensory experience a 21-plus upgrade by partnering with City Winery for this exclusive “Sloomoo Woonoo” event on Valentine’s Day weekend.

During the Sip & Slime Wine Night, of-age attendees can enjoy a curated flight of three wine varieties (a.k.a. “woonoo”) from City Winery while experiencing the tactile joys of playing with gooey, goopy artisanal slime. Sip & Slime is on February 10.

Plus, there will be even more all-ages slime-themed activations throughout the weekend, including an “Elmer’s Craft Corner” where you can make DIY Valentine’s Day cards and a “DIY Slime Bar” where you can choose from various colors, textures, scents and add-ins to make your significant other their very own bespoke slime.