Sip & Slime with City Winery

Who says playing with slime is just for kids. The Sloomoo Institute is giving its signature sensory experience a 21-plus upgrade by partnering with City Winery for this exclusive “Sloomoo Woonoo” event on Valentine’s Day weekend.
During the Sip & Slime Wine Night, of-age attendees can enjoy a curated flight of three wine varieties (a.k.a. “woonoo”) from City Winery while experiencing the tactile joys of playing with gooey, goopy artisanal slime. Sip & Slime is on February 10.
Plus, there will be even more all-ages slime-themed activations throughout the weekend, including an “Elmer’s Craft Corner” where you can make DIY Valentine’s Day cards and a “DIY Slime Bar” where you can choose from various colors, textures, scents and add-ins to make your significant other their very own bespoke slime.