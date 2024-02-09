New York
Sip & Stitch

  • Things to do
  1. A group of people works on handbags around a table.
    Photograph: Courtesy of Sip & Stitch
  2. A woman holds up an orange piece of leather, which will become a purse.
    Photograph: Courtesy of Sip & Stitch
  3. A group of people shows off the handbags they made.
    Photograph: Courtesy of Sip & Stitch
  4. A group of people works on handbags around a table.
    Photograph: Courtesy of Sip & Stitch
At Sip & Stitch, create your very own custom handbag with the guidance of purse pro Anthony Luciano. As a longtime handbag artistan and a fashion expert, Luciano will share tips and tricks for making a handbag that's perfect for your personal style. 

The lively workshops are held in Luciano’s Garment District studio, which is packed with vintage ephemera, beautiful decor, and plenty of purses to spark your inspiration. The class begins with a chance to pick a leather color and texture of your choosing—just nothing boring, as Luciano admonishes. Once that’s sorted, he’ll guide you through each step of the process, from cutting to gluing to making final touches. While the workshop is called Sip & Stitch, there’s technically no “stitching” involved, so don’t be intimidated. Even if you’re not a crafty person, Luciano and his team will make sure you leave with a handbag you’re proud to carry. 

Several workshops fall under the Sip & Stitch umbrella, from a classic handbag to a unisex option. Prices range from $175 to $275, with adult beverages and snacks provided at the higher price point. The team plays pop and disco tunes in the background, making a fun and fashionable night for all.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

Details

Event website:
www.anthonyluciano.com/about-sip-and-stitch
Address:
Price:
$175-$275
