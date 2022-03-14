St. Patrick’s Day in NYC is one of the biggest parties of the year. The iconic parade takes place in Manhattan each St. Patrick’s Day (or, if that day falls on a Sunday, the Saturday before). The 2022 St. Patrick’s Day parade will march up Fifth Avenue on Thursday, March 17 at 11am. The parade lasts until around 5pm, and the party continues after that. So if you’re in it for the long-haul and want to celebrate all day, you'll need some real sustenance.

