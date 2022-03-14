New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
St Paddy's Day
Image: Time Out

Six ways to kick off St. Patrick's Day in NYC

Begin your St. Patrick’s Day in New York with one of these festive Irish breakfasts or brunches filled with bangers, mash and a little luck-of-the-Irish

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Advertising

St. Patrick’s Day in NYC is one of the biggest parties of the year. The iconic parade takes place in Manhattan each St. Patrick’s Day (or, if that day falls on a Sunday, the Saturday before). The 2022 St. Patrick’s Day parade will march up Fifth Avenue on Thursday, March 17 at 11am. The parade lasts until around 5pm, and the party continues after that. So if you’re in it for the long-haul and want to celebrate all day, you'll need some real sustenance.

RELATED: 25 things you will definitely see on St. Patrick's Day in NYC

1. Swing the Teapot

Swing the Teapot is a homey neighborhood cafe in Floral Park, Long Island serving up Irish specialties for breakfast and lunch. It’s one of the best traditional Irish breakfasts around, tasty and sustaining. With an extensive list of amazing teas, a morning meal here will set you up for a fabulous St. Patrick’s Day.

Read more
The Dead Rabbit
Photograph: Courtesy of Dead Rabbit

2. The Dead Rabbit

While this Financial District spot is best known for its much-lauded cocktail menu, the food menu is not to be missed. For a hearty Irish meal to start your day, the brunch menu features beans on toast, corned beef hash and a full Irish breakfast that makes for a worthy St. Patrick’s Day feast.

Read more
Advertising
Molly’s Pub and Restaurant Shebeen
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/

3. Molly’s Pub and Restaurant Shebeen

Serving patrons since 1895, Molly’s prides itself on being the “most traditional” Irish bar in New York. A shebeen is an unlicensed drinking establishment, but Molly’s is legit from the beer to the eats. Traditional dishes such as pub sausage and mashed potatoes or fish and chips made with fresh cod fillets. The brunch menu includes a full Irish breakfast, corned beef hash and eggs and shepherd’s pie.

Read more

4. Connolly’s

Connolly’s offers the classic Irish pub experience in two locations: Times Square and 47th Street. Both are great options to grab a bite near the parade. You’ll find friendly staff and well-made pub grub. Both locations open early, so stop in for a pint and a shepherd’s pie before you head out to the festivities. 

Read more
Advertising
An Beal Bocht
Photograph: Shutterstock

5. An Beal Bocht

This pub in the Bronx is a showcase for Irish culture, from music and theater to poetry and comedy, not to mention classic Irish fare. Fuel up with bangers and mash, shepherd’s pie, beef stew or “Irish Mac ‘n Cheese” with bacon. If the spirit moves you beyond St. Patrick’s Day, definitely visit again throughout the year for a full slate of Irish entertainment.

Read more

6. Butcher Block

Sunnyside in Queens is home to this Irish and British grocery chock full of imports, prepared foods and a classic butcher. For a portable St. Patrick’s Day option, look no further than the Irish breakfast sandwich. Yes, it’s a full Irish breakfast stuffed into a bun for a handheld version of the hearty meal. If you’d rather enjoy at home, pick up an Irish breakfast meat pack with sausage, rashers, and white and black pudding to cook for yourself.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on St. Patrick's Day

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.