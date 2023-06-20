New York
Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga

Solstice in Times Square
Danny Perez
Times Square will be more crowded than ever on Wednesday, June 21—the summer solstice—for the annual "Solstice in Times Square: Mind over Madness Yoga" event.

Thousands of yoga practitioners will congregate from sunrise to sunset to take part in free yoga sessions throughout the day. This year, the event runs from 7:30am to 8:30pm at the intersection of Broadway and 7th Avenue between 44th & 48th Streets.

Over the past 20 years, this event has grown to welcome thousands of yogis taking multiple classes throughout the day and filling one of the busiest intersections in the world with peace and calm. Seven classes are available throughout the day; make a reservation for the in-person classes here. If you can't make it in person, you can livestream the classes via YouTube and on the Times Square Facebook page.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

www.timessquarenyc.org/seasonal-events/solstice-in-times-square
Free, but donations welcome
